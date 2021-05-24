Sugar industry remains vital

More than 200,000 Fijians rely on the sugar industry to earn a living for them and their families.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One’s “Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is why the Government has carefully put together a programme to help enhance the industry.

He says this programme will help create more income-generating activities.

Bainimarama adds $72million has been set aside by the government to keep the industry running.

“The other assistance is the formulation of the farmers pay. The government also initiate programmes to help new farmers to venture into sugarcane farming. Other assistance includes green maneuvering that can help them during this pandemic.”

Bainimarama says the government has also increased the industry’s allocation to help farmers affected by the pandemic and Tropical Cyclone Yasa.