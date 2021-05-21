Home

Economic downturn needs to be mitigated says PM|Investment Bill 2020 passed|Livestock supply to FMIB declined over the past few weeks|Reduction must flow down to customers: RBF|Sugar City businesses slowly picking up|MPs speak on military blame game|Over 800 civil servants part of COVID-19 response team|Automatic registration for round 6 & lockdown relief|Children to be kept at home while shopping|13 new cases take daily tally to 35|CWM Hospital data evaluation continues|Ministry continues with aggressive screening|FNU takes action against staff|Frontliners are not super spreaders: PM|Fijians continue to turn up for vaccination drive|TELS and Toppers students not eligible for $50 assistance|Legalizing marijuana will have international ramification|$5m hotel bill for health bubble|Ministry to expedite the process: Dr Tudravu|PM commends Turaga ni Koro|More households involved in agricultural activities|22 new cases announced with majority at CWM|Families receive grocery packs|$50 assistance starts today|FIU investigated $127m suspected tainted funds|
Sugar City businesses slowly picking up

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 3, 2021 4:15 pm
Sugar City businesses slowly picking up

Business in Lautoka is slowly picking up, after few health restrictions were eased in the west on Monday.

Lautoka Chamber of Commerce President, Pyara Singh, says they are grateful previously closed businesses were allowed to open as this will generate economic activity.

“Now Lautoka in the 5th week has not a single case which is a very positive sign which is also a blessing for businesses because when there’s cases people are frightened and they stay home.”

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says they have also advised their members that during this hard time, their employees welfare should be well looked after.

“I also wish to tell the employers to see if we could assist the employees even if we could get them on reduced hours by having them employed because they need to go home and put food on the table for their families.”
The city was bustling today and it was good to note that Fijians are adhering to the health protocols by wearing masks.

Businesses were also complying with the rules.

