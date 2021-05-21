Sugar City businesses slowly picking up

Business in Lautoka is slowly picking up, after few health restrictions were eased in the west on Monday.

Lautoka Chamber of Commerce President, Pyara Singh, says they are grateful previously closed businesses were allowed to open as this will generate economic activity.

“Now Lautoka in the 5th week has not a single case which is a very positive sign which is also a blessing for businesses because when there’s cases people are frightened and they stay home.”

Singh says they have also advised their members that during this hard time, their employees welfare should be well looked after.

“I also wish to tell the employers to see if we could assist the employees even if we could get them on reduced hours by having them employed because they need to go home and put food on the table for their families.”

The city was bustling today and it was good to note that Fijians are adhering to the health protocols by wearing masks.

Businesses were also complying with the rules.