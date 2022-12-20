Sugar City businesses hopeful for good Christmas

[File Photo]

A number of business owners in Lautoka are expecting good sales this Christmas.

One, in particular, is Toms Fastfood and Takeaways owner Kuzameel Shah, who is also running a pool in the Sugar City.

Shah says for the past few months leading up to the festive season, they have been enjoying some good turnout.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes, we are hoping that people come with their families and enjoy here. Sometimes it gets busy this is the school holidays and Christmas.”

He says they are also opening 7 days a week in order to cater for families.

Amira Restaurant Manager Asalika Maria says sales have been really good for them and they are expecting it to even go higher.

Maria says they’ve also been hosting a few functions and having entertainment for their guests.