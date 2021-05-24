Home

Sufficient staff to meet demands: Viljoen

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 3, 2021 3:50 am
The Nadi International Airport staff assisting the tourists

Fiji Airways Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says they have sufficient staff to fly in December and January.

This month, the airline is going to fly 52 percent of the schedule it flew in 2019.

Viljoen says flights are still ramping up and by January they will be back at 72 percent.

Viljoen adds they are hoping to become 100% in the not too distant future.

“But as we go along, we will be re-employing and employing staff in order to support the different levels of flying.”


Fiji Airways is one of the airlines that pioneered the health and safety measures onboard with its Travel Ready Program.


Viljoen says under this program the airline has won the Skytrax 5-Star award and was also awarded the Highest Diamond “Hospital-Grade” Airline Certification by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying.


