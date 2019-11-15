Sudden sell-offs on local stock market

The local stock market is threatened because a lot of investors and even companies are not aware the impacts of this unprecedented time.

South Pacific Stock Exchange chief executive Krishika Narayan says while a lot of them are trading carefully, many have gone into panic mode selling their shares because they need to put food on the table.

Narayan believes as the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic worsen, many investors are now prioritizing consumption.

“They are more concerned about how to bring food to the table, unemployment rate is high, so this is the time when actually a lot of people if they have invested in the stock market, then they are wanting to sell those shares and liquidate those funds so they can use it for their basic needs.”

Narayan says tourism-based companies have been directly hit by the pandemic and there are others affected because they rely on the tourism industry.

“In May we have a bid to offer a ratio of 1:31 – which means for every buyer in the market there are 31 sellers lined up. Compare that to the same period last year it was 1:5 – so for every one buyer, there were five sellers only. So obviously we can see that trend coming through where we will have downward pressure on the prices of the companies that are listed on the stock market and that’s basically because of the number of sellers that are entering the market at this time.”

However, she says on a positive note, Fiji has been less affected by the global shock compared to other stock markets. Those who invested in overseas stocks may have lost a lot of money, but Narayan says this is not the case in the local market.

“It is really a time for investors to decide whether they can hold on to that investment and wait for the longer term to make gains out of it again or do they need to sell now and chances are if they do sell now they might sell at a price they had not anticipated initially.”

There is an axiom for the stock market that goes, “Buy low, sell high’ based on the fact market drops always recover in time. Narayan says this is the time to buy.