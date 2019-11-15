Successful re-opening for Castaway Island Resort

It was a successful re-opening for Castaway Island on Friday after the 5-star resort shut down 4 months ago due to COVID-19.

General Manager Steven Andrews says 9 bures were booked for the weekend at the resort with a total of 40 guests taking advantage of the love our local’s campaign.

“It was quite emotional and I believe so for the other staff and hosts because after 4 months of closure and to be able to stand on the beach and welcome our guest on the island today was an awesome thing and something we have been looking forward to.”

Andrews believes that the rates will be affordable to locals taking into account the current hardships also faced by many.

“For us we believe that through word of mouth and we hope that these guests that have checked in today will tell others of their experience on the island.”

Jean-Paul Penrose a guest says the experience has been unique ever since the welcome reception that they decided to extend their stay.

Castaway Island is now looking forward to welcoming more guests next weekend.