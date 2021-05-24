Home

Substantial increase in departure tax collection

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 3, 2022 11:54 am

$1.1 million dollars was collected in Departure Tax by the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service last month alone.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says the return of tourists has seen a substantial increase in departure tax collection compared to the entire 2020 – 2021 fiscal year.

Dixon adds during the closure of the international border, it took the FRCS an entire year to collect one million dollars in Departure Tax.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon

The CEO also says that given the improved economic conditions, collections are expected to remain on a positive trend.

He says the last two years have been challenging for the Fijian economy, but recent indicators suggest a more positive outlook for this year.

