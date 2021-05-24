Home

Business

Subrail’s Challenge Plaza reopens

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
February 23, 2022 2:52 pm
Subrails Furniture Fiji has re-opened its refurbished outlet at Challenge Plaza, Suva.

The previous branch was closed down for site renovations, but the reopening has created jobs for five Fijians.

Marketing Manager Avichal Kumar says the outlet features premium kitchenware, dinnerware, and other essential home appliances, and these products are mostly available at this location.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that with the new inclusions, they recorded good customer turnout.

“With brands like Gibson, we got range from Australia, Betty Crocker so these are brands that attract customers and basically we don’t have those range in Fiji at the moment and we are trying to get as much as we can and expand our range.”

The business invested $200,000 in the outlet.

 

