Submission made to develop e-commerce regulation

The Consumer Council has made a submission to develop regulations that would govern E-commerce in the country.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says this will give a clear demarcation of the rules which need to be followed and the roles and responsibilities of all actors involved.

Shandil says regulation on e-commerce will aid in the steady development of e-commerce in the country which would be a win for both consumers and businesses.

She adds there are also concerns around the growing complexity of online transactions and related terms and conditions, as well as the uncertainty about where consumers should turn when they suffer detriment as a result of misleading or fraudulent business practices by certain traders.

“Despite the benefits of e-commerce, the ease and speed with which consumers businesses can engage in online transactions – at any time, anywhere, and in particular across borders – may create situations that are unfamiliar to them and put their interests at risk. “

She says everyone needs to work together for a new paradigm of public trust, building engagement and trust to provide greater online shopping experiences.