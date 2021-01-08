Subdued back to school sales

The pandemic continues to affect a lot of businesses feeling the pinch during the ‘back to school shopping’.

Normally, businesses would be buzzing as people flock to town this time of the year for back to school shopping, however, this year has been different.

Some prominent businesses that sell school items have recorded a drop in the sales as compared to previous years.

Ishwar Parmar, owner of Parmar Footwear says they have recorded a massive slump.

“Ever since the effects of COVID-19, businesses, in general, have suffered very much and the recent cyclone has deteriorated the economic situation overall and we are only trying to think positively that in months ahead, we will be able to see some improvement.”

With only one week remaining before school starts, businesses are hopeful sales will pick up, however.