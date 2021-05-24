Home

25 new infections in Kadavu, eight more COVID-19 deaths |Gunu village a high-risk area: MOH|COVID-19 may become endemic in Fiji|Public restricted from Nabouwalu wharf|Police in Lautoka on standby for deployment|UN's COVAX allocation for Fiji complete|Fijians in informal settlements prioritize survival|Agriculture gets multi-million dollar EU boost|Somosomo remains on high alert|Senior citizens urged to get vaccinated|India maintains commitment to help Fiji|Frontliners work to contain COVID-19 in Kadavu|15 COVID patients in critical condition|Vunisea Hospital now a COVID admission facility |Labasa COVID cases stable|57 new infections in Kadavu, West records seven deaths |Nabouwalu containment protocols lifted|Police forensics team helps retrieve bodies|Northern villages implement restrictions|Calls to decentralize health services: NGO|Focus is on halting transmission outside Viti Levu|Ten more deaths from COVID-19, 11 new infections in Kadavu|November 1st target for international travel|Nurse pushes on after recovering from COVID|We work with guidance from WHO: Dr Waqainabete|
Business

Struggling businesses need urgent cash

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 2, 2021 4:20 am

The Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Employers Federation is advising members struggling to stay afloat to use the government’s $200m capital support for businesses.

Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says members in the Western Division are barely surviving and the Federation is helping fast track their applications to ensure they receive immediate relief.

“Many businesses are barely surviving and are doing a lot more to try and remain afloat while the borders remain closed. Fortunately, the recent budget that was announced by government for the period 2021-2022 has been favourable. For those that closed, it was an opportunity to take advantage of the incentive and initiatives that government offered and to press the restart button and get back on again.”

Fiji Chamber of Commerce President, Doctor Nur Bano Ali is also urging eligible Fijians to get vaccinated to help businesses flourish.

“If vaccination targets are achieved, we have a whole lot more chances of our economy opening up and that would be a further boost and we need all that.”

Small, Micro and Medium enterprises have been hit the hardest with some forced to close while others are struggling to remain operational.

