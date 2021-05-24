Strong is new BSP Life CIO

Former Permanent Secretary for Fisheries, Craig Strong is the new Chief Investments Officer for BSP Life.

Strong replaces Pramesh Sharma, who had retired last year.

The new CIO has also served as the Chief Executive for Investments Fiji and worked with British American Tobacco.

In other appointments, Arieta Cama is the General Manager of Human Resources.

BSP Life has also made two internal promotions, with Viresh Chandra now Chief Information & Transformation Officer.

Camari Turagarua is also now the Chief Operations Officer.

BSP Life Managing Director, Michael Nacola says these appointments bring the executive to its full complement.