Strict measures for municipalities

Council Libraries and Sports facilities in all municipalities will be closed with immediate effect.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says it is imperative that actions are taken to continue the fight against COVID-19.

Market vendors unable to sell their produce due to lockdown or have closed their stalls for safety reasons won’t have to pay market fees for the days they are not at the market.

Kumar stresses vendors are not permitted to mix and/or drink kava in the market premises nor sell mixed juice during the restriction period.

These activities pose a high risk of spreading the virus.

Ratepayers are further advised that the Councils will continue to provide essential services, such as waste collection, drain cleaning and grass cutting.