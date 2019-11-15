Street hawkers have confidence in economy

Many street-hawkers in Suva say they have noted an increase in economic activity.

Several street hawkers say although they make as little as two dollars a day, they are confident that things will improve.

Naitasiri farmer Mosese Nagonevulavula decided to sell on the streets soon after the lockdown was lifted in order to support his wife and first-born.

Nagonevulavula has no regrets.

“I use to farm but after the lockdown, I decided to start selling and so far it’s been going well.”

Another street hawker Malakai Daucakacaka says there are more vendors now but this has not affected his sales.

Daucakacaka helps his wife sell items along Nina Street and says business is already normal and revenue is almost the same as pre-COVID-19.

“I told my wife we have to try this as a source of income and we did not regret it, sometimes we can earn up to $400 if it’s busy.”

Most of the street hawkers have applied for a government loan.