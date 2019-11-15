Stocks rocked by record volatility

Global stock markets are seeing record levels of volatility with the five biggest one-day points falls happening in less than a month.

On Tuesday the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its biggest one-day slide in more than three decades.

This was the latest huge swing as investors weigh the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as a key measure of stock market volatility, known as the “Fear Gauge”, has surged to a record high.