Stocks rocked by record volatility

March 17, 2020 4:13 pm
Global stock markets are seeing record levels of volatility [Source: BBC]

Global stock markets are seeing record levels of volatility with the five biggest one-day points falls happening in less than a month.

On Tuesday the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw its biggest one-day slide in more than three decades.

This was the latest huge swing as investors weigh the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as a key measure of stock market volatility, known as the “Fear Gauge”, has surged to a record high.

