Stocks plunge despite global central bank action

Global stock markets have sunk again despite central banks around the world announcing a co-ordinated effort to ease the effects of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones index closed 12.9% down after President Donald Trump said the economy “may be” heading for recession.

London’s FTSE 100 ended 4% lower, and other major European markets saw similar slides.

Investors are worried that central banks now have few options left to combat the impact of the pandemic.

In New York, steep falls as markets opened triggered another automatic halt to trading, which is meant to curb panic selling. But the sell-off continued after the 15-minute suspension, with the

Dow losing nearly 3,000 points or 12.9%, its worst percentage drop since 1987.