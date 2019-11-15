Stock markets suffer worst quarter since 1987

Stock markets around the world suffered historic losses in the first three months of the year amid a massive sell-off tied to the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and London’s FTSE 100 saw their biggest quarterly drops since 1987, plunging 23% and 25% respectively.

The S&P 500 lost 20% during the quarter, its worst since 2008.

The drops come as authorities order a halt to most activity in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Economists have warned the hit to the global economy is likely to be worse than the financial crisis, with forecasters for IHS Markit, for example, predicting growth will shrink 2.8% this year, compared to a 1.7% drop in 2009.

No country has been left untouched. The data firm expects China’s growth to sputter to 2%, while the UK could see growth drop 4.5%. The outlook for countries such as Italy and less developed economies is even worse.