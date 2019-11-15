Stiff competition digs into tailors’ pocket

The increasing competition within the local tailoring industry has led to a drop in sales during this festive season.

Tailors at the Flea Market in Suva are claiming business is tough when compared to past years.

After three-years in the tailoring business, Kushma Wati says stiff competition is wreaking havoc on her income.

“Last year it was too busy this time around and we couldn’t receive all the customers. We have to return them. Now there’s only one or two customers coming a day with plenty of same business in the Flea Market now.”

Regina Chand has been running her shop for six years now, and says the orders for Christmas outfits have drastically dropped this year.

“Compared to last year this year it’s not like that. We get about 30 to 40 customers in a week. Overall in a busy time like this, sometimes we hit $1000 a week or less than that.”

However, for Lena Raj, it’s not all doom and gloom as her business is booming.

“I have a lot of customers and I have to tailor some sulu jamba, some dresses, some longer skirt. In one day I can make around $200 and $300 and sometime down and sometime up but now its good money. I’m sawing 13 and 14 sulu jamba’s in one day.”

With Christmas just a week away, tailors are hoping that they can still make a profit regardless of the competition, to earn enough for their holiday season shopping.