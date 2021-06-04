Starbucks faces drinks ingredients shortage in US

Starbucks has been hit by supply shortages in the US meaning some drinks are unavailable for customers.

The coffee chain said it was seeing “temporary supply shortages” for items such as oat milk.

A Starbucks spokeswoman said: “Specific items will vary by market and store, and some stores will experience outages of various items at the same time.

She apologised for any “inconvenience” faced by customers and said it was working with vendors to restock items.

Starbucks customers in the US who open the firm’s app are also currently greeted with a message apologising for any shortages.

Other than oat milk, Starbucks would not confirm which other ingredients were affected.