Stall fees waived for affected farmers

Farmers affected by the recent floods in Ba and Labasa markets have been exempted from paying stall fees for a month however kava and spice sellers will continue to pay their fee.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says upon vendors request of the fee waiver, discussions were made with special administrators and Chief Executives.

Kumar says Ba market was underwater and there was a lot of damage and the vendors had lost their produce because they didn’t take it home.

The Minister also visited the Lautoka market and met with the Vendor’s Association.