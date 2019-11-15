Stakeholders to do their part and consider other factors: Naidu

Fijians will now be able to invest in their future and own a home as the cost of constructing a house may become cheaper.

The Construction Industry Council says the reduction in duties and taxes announced in the 2020/21 budget will also see a decline in the prices of raw materials.

Council Chief Executive Vijay Naidu has applauded the government’s efforts to assist the sector in creating economic activities.

“In this recent budget the government has made efforts to reduce customs duty on imported raw materials for example. This will make construction materials cheaper. So there will be more activities in the construction sector.”

Naidu believes the stakeholders also need to do their part and consider other factors as well.

“I think we need to rethink the labour rates as well not only the material rate. If you haven’t been able to afford to build a house over the past years, now is the time.”

He adds they have enough stock of construction material in the country, therefore, the sector is not severely impacted by the pandemic.

The Chief Executive says the budget has provided some sort of relief.