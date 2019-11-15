Stage is set for small businesses says PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says with the national budget passed the stage is set for small businesses.

Marking the second anniversary of The Merch and its new site in Walu Bay, Suva, Bainimarama says in many of the worst-stricken economies, small businesses have had the toughest go.

Restrictions in movement have seen many close their doors for good.

Bainimarama says the Merch owner, Watesoni Nata Junior’s story could have ended there as well, but he adapted, collaborated and showed business acumen well beyond his years.

“He partnered with another Fijian enterprise – Fiji Chemicals Limited to start selling hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. And he rode out maybe the roughest economic patch in Fiji’s history without letting go of a single employee. While he was hard-at-work sustaining his business, Fiji was leading the world’s most decisive effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. We became a COVID-contained country, our COVID-Safe Economic Recovery kicked into gear, and sales at the Merch slowly and surely picked back up. Last month, Watesoni was able to fund the move to this bigger and better location in Walu Bay”.

The PM says Nata’s timing could not have been better as the Government last month announced the boldest budget in Fijian history.

“It was a budget designed with businesses like the Merch top of mind. It slashed duties on over 1,600 items. It introduced the steepest tax cut in Fijian history. And it put forward a two-billion-dollar economic stimulus. It was also a compassionate budget, allocating another 100 million dollars in direct assistance to those who need it. It extends concessional loans to micro, small and medium enterprises, helping them stay afloat through this global recession. And it stopped families from being cut-off from critical services, like water and electricity”.

The Head of Government has also spoken with Fijians who have seen their jobs and working hours cut as a result of the pandemic.

He says these hard-working people don’t want to settle for handouts.

They want the dignity of a job and at its core whether it’s through cutting taxes, incentivizing spending, or spurring new construction – creating jobs is what the latest budget is all about.