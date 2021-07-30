Home

Staff at Nanuya Island Resort fully vaccinated

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 12:10 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

36 staff of Nanuya Island Resort in Yasawa, are relieved after getting their second dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine earlier this week.

The staff considered themselves fortunate and are encouraging other Fijians to do the same.

Resort’s General Manager, Akuila Kula says, they had waited for more than five hours to get fully vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

“But it was a good thing that spirit among the team even though they arrived after 6 o’clock. The team were still in the spirit to get vaccinated”.

Although the Yasawa’s are not recording any cases of COVID-19, people are still reaching out to the Health Ministry to get vaccinated.

