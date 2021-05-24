Home

Business

Stability and continuity critical for recovery

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 5, 2022 4:53 am
The Fijian government says it is determined to maintain stability and continuity in policies so as not to disrupt the economic recovery.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says these two factors have seen Fiji through many storms and remain critical in efforts to grow beyond pre-COVID levels.

Sayed-Khaiyum says economic recovery has been progressing well with the return of tourists and more interest from investors.

“We of course need to ensure that we stick to the fundamentals that there is stability and continuity of these policies because we cannot afford any disruption to what is currently being done. That requires not the only sort of financial and economic stability and also political stability.”

The Minister adds that Fiji’s high vaccination rate amongst developing countries has paid off with the steady rejuvenation of our economy, led by the aviation sector.

“There’s a lot of confidence in the Fijian financial sector and government’s management of finance by our development partners, multi-lateral development banks. We’ve had a higher level of concessional financing being afforded to us.”

As the economic recovery progresses, the Government will explore various income generating avenues for a broad-based economy.

