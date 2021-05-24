Squid Game helps Netflix subscriptions bounce back

Netflix subscriptions picked up in the third quarter of 2021 as non-English language shows continued to be the streaming platform’s best performers.

The US firm added 4.4 million users in the three months to 30 September, more than double the previous quarter.

Korean TV series Squid Game was its biggest hit, watched by 142 million households in its first four weeks.

Article continues after advertisement

It comes as some Netflix staff prepare to walk out on Wednesday amid a backlash over comedian Dave Chappelle.

They accuse the star of mocking transgender people in his latest Netflix special, but the firm has defended him.

The strong performance for Netflix follows a sluggish start to 2021, when the surging demand for streaming seen earlier on in the pandemic petered out.