Squid Game crypto token collapses in apparent scam

A digital token inspired by the popular South Korean Netflix series Squid Game has lost almost all of its value as it was revealed to be an apparent scam.

Squid, which marketed itself as a “play-to-earn cryptocurrency”, had seen its price soar in recent days – surging by thousands of per cent.

This kind of scam is commonly called a “rug pull” by crypto investors.

Article continues after advertisement

This happens when the promoter of a digital token draws in buyers, stops trading activity and makes off with the money raised from sales.

Squid’s developers have made off with an estimated $3.38m (£2.48m), according to technology website Gizmodo.

Last Tuesday, Squid was trading at just 1 cent. In less than a week its price had jumped to over $2,856.

Its value has now plummeted by 99.99%, said cryptocurrency data website CoinMarketCap.

Squid was billed as a token that could be used for a new online game inspired by the Netflix series – which tells the story of a group of people forced to play deadly children’s games for money. The game was due to go live this month.

However, cryptocurrency experts had warned of several tell-tale signs that it was likely to be a scam.

Most telling was that people who bought Squid tokens were unable to sell them.