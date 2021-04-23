SPX suspends Fiji Television Ltd

Fiji Television Ltd has been suspended from trading on the South Pacific Stock Exchange.

Acting SPX Chief Executive Pretesh Prasad says after Fiji TV recalled its financial accounts for 2018 and 2019, it had to be suspended to protect the interest of investors.

Prasad says the Stock Exchange has also notified the Fiji Institute of Accountants of this development as is required.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds until such time as Fiji TV is able to remedy its financial accounts and submits these to the SPX, it will remain suspended from trading.