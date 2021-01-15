Home

Business

SPX recorded 260 new investors in 2020

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 21, 2021 12:30 pm
Chief executive Pretesh Prasad.

The South Pacific Stock Exchange recorded two hundred and sixty new investors in 2020.

Chief executive Pretesh Prasad says the total value of the exchange’s listed entities recorded a fall of 15.77 percent, closing at $3.47billion.

He adds that despite the most rapid economic downturn in recent times due to the pandemic, more young people are looking to invest.

“On the flip side, we did have certain investors who had surplus cash with them so they actually took advantage of the falling share prices. And they came into the market and ended up investing, extending their investment portfolio and that actually gives them an urge where they are able to buy low and sell at a higher price in years to come when the prices bounce back.”

Prasad says they continue to engage both traditional media and online platforms to educate the public and investors on understanding the opportunities and risks of investing in Fiji’s stock market.

