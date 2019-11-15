Spinal Injuries Association opens new office

Operating from a garage or a porch will be a thing of the past for Viti Spinal Injuries Association of Fiji.

The Association was formed in 2007 and after twelve years, they finally have a space of their own.

President Paul McGoon says they struggled for years.

Article continues after advertisement

“We went through a tough time when I got hurt, so we thought of the families who are suffering like us. So we had plans to help them and make life easy for them and the ones who care for them.”

The new office is situated at the Fiji National Council for Disabled Persons head office in Brown Street, Suva.

More than $9000 has been spent in setting up the office.