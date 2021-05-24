Spike in vegetable prices temporary says Reddy

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says people need to make adjustments to their menus.

Dr. Reddy was responding to questions regarding a spike in prices of fresh produce in local markets following the widespread flooding last December, which cost the agriculture sector $1.9 million in damage.

The Minister says price fluctuation is normal and consumers need to make adjustments where necessary.

“Consumers understand that there are times of the year, seasons when prices of certain vegetables will go up by 100 to 200 percent, so these are times when consumers need to substitute and adjust their menus.”

Dr. Reddy says the Ministry does not regulate the price of vegetables, adding this is temporary.

He says the ministry is assisting farmers to ensure the supply is sufficient so that vegetables remain affordable.

As part of the first of the four assistance programmes, 12,747 farmers received cash assistance of $250 for land preparation, cultivation, and procuring planting materials.

The amount paid under this program comes to over three million dollars.