Business

SPBD assists over 10, 000 women

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 12:49 pm

The South Pacific Business Development has assisted more than 10,000 Fijian women in the past 10 years.

General Manager, Enrico Munoz says the assistance is worth more than $60million.

Munoz highlighted this as SPBD marked its 10th anniversary

Article continues after advertisement

He adds setting up in Fiji has been one of the biggest successes, as many women are now successful entrepreneurs.

“I would say that the success rate is around 70 percent of our women have really succeeded in the entrepreneur enterprises.”

Munoz adds the COVID-19 pandemic presented a major challenge for these entrepreneurs but their resilience has been encouraging.

“I’m happy to inform you that our repayment rate is very high, its 98 percent, and well there was a slight decrease in the repayment rate during this year because of the restrictions, it went down to 95 percent but still one of the low portfolios in Fiji.”

The SPBD has financially assisted 423 women groups across Fiji.

