SpaceX engineers in Fiji for six months

Engineers for SpaceX which, among other things makes space going rockets, are currently in Fiji.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation is owned by the world’s richest man, American innovator Elon Musk who also produces electric cars under the Tesla brand.

Minister for Communications, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum confirmed to FBC News that the team from SpaceX are here to work on an internet gateway for the Kingdom of Tonga.

This is in response to the underwater volcanic eruption which has damaged the undersea fibre optic cable, leaving Tonga without reliable internet connectivity.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds the engineers from SpaceX will establish and operate a temporary ground station in Fiji for six months.

“The Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (Space X) had applied for a temporary emergency telecommunications license on the 20th of Jan, the sole purpose of this license is to provide an internet gateway. Space X and FINTEL are currently, however, in commercial negotiations to co-locate the earth station and connect to Fiji’s internet gateway.”

The Acting Prime Minister also confirms that SpaceX has also shown interest in providing internet services in Fiji and the government will advance discussions should they put forward a proposal in full.