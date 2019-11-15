South Sea Cruises confident of outlasting impacts of COVID-19

One of Fiji’s largest day cruise operators says it is stable enough to weather out any negative impacts of COVID-19 over the next few months.

South Seas Cruises says while other companies may see a drop in revenue, they are diversified enough to keep sailing on.

Rutherford says it will be a challenging year for those in the industry but they will need a strategic plan to overcome these issues.

“You will see that the operators who are strong, good operators with products you will see them continue to operate and you will see the operators who are perhaps not that strong may suffer more but South Seas cruisers we are a very diversified business and sure our products are going to take some impact but we are diverse enough to see out those impacts but if there is less tourists coming here everyone will suffer.”

According to Rutherford with Fiji not having any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, this may even be beneficial as tourists would feel comfortable and safe holidaying in our islands.

He adds they will continue to assess the situation in the lead up to Fiji’s tourism season which runs from June and August.