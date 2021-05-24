Sourcing local produce will reduce the import bill

The Ministry of Agriculture is hoping for close engagement with the tourism sector to ensure hotels and resorts source more locally grown food.

Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says this would greatly assist in reducing our import bill for fruits and vegetables, while positively contributing to the local economy.

While handing the ‘Back To Rural Agriculture Kits’ to 225 Fijians, Dr Reddy encouraged farmers to use the start-up package to improve their livelihoods.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture]

The start-up package, worth $400 includes a farm knife, a digging fork, one digging spade, a 20L water bucket, one water can, an axe, a 50-meter rope, a tarpaulin set, one set of shade cloth, and $100 worth of planting material and $50 cash.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture]

84 farmers received their packages yesterday at the Legalega Research Station in Nadi, 30 in Ba, 50 in Sigatoka and an additional 49 farmers received their packages in Rakiraki.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture]