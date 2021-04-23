Some West businesses taking drastic steps

Home

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 23, 2021 3:45 pm

A few businesses in Nadi and Lautoka have taken the drastic steps of not allowing people into the shop unless they wear a mask.

In addition to this, the shop owners are taking down details of their customers.

The owners that have sought anonymity say they just want to play their part in ensuring other customers are safe while in their shop.

They told FBC News that people need to wear a mask as Fijians have been advised since the lockdown on Monday.

The shop owners say they will continue this until the all-clear is given by the relevant authorities.

