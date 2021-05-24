Some supermarkets under spotlight again

Some supermarkets have been referred to relevant authorities for selling food items that were not fit for consumption.

The Consumer Council of Fiji recently carried out snap checks on a number of supermarkets around the country.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says during the snap check they found that the quality of certain food items had really deteriorated.

“During the survey, we found out that certain supermarkets were retailing fruits and vegetables and even meat products that were not fit for sale yet were on the shelf for sale.”

Shandil says while they understand that businesses are facing hardship, consumers are also struggling to put food on the table and therefore businesses should uphold good business practices.

Since April this year, the council has carried out 1500 market surveillance.