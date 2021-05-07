Home

Some supermarkets charging for cartons says FCCC

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 17, 2021 6:14 pm
[Source: FCCC]

Some supermarkets are being unethical by charging consumers for cartons used to store purchased groceries.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the cost of the cartons are already included in the mark-up price for whatever products supermarkets are selling and this means that when consumers pay for cartons now, they are being charged twice the value.

FCCC says it is disappointed that traders continue to engage in unethical practices especially during trying times, when Fijians are most vulnerable.

Meanwhile, since April 20th, a total of 1170 inspections have been done Fiji wide.

Last Friday, 102 inspections of the 1170 were completed with two inspections in the Central Division, 26 inspections in the Western Division and 74 in the Northern Division.

All 52 traders inspected for COVID-19 Safety Measures were found to be practicing safety measures when inspected.

While reviewing domestic supply chains, logistics disruptions in the delivery of sugar was found across several supermarkets.

FCCC provided assistance in making arrangements with the Fiji Sugar Corporation and respective traders in an effort to normalise supplies.

