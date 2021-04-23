Some stalls in Suva market temporarily closed

Some stalls in the Suva market were closed today as vendors don’t have anything to sell.

Other vendors say that most of their produce bought last Friday had gone bad over the weekend due to the snap lockdown in the Suva and Nausori containment areas.

Asinate, who operates as a middleman in the Suva market says some she supply produce to have not been to work in the past two days as the only produce they have had gone bad.

She adds that while some of her produce had gone bad, she is blessed that she still has some leftover produce to sell.

“Some vendors are in a tough position now as they’ve lost a lot. They aren’t sure if they will have enough money to buy produce for this weekend.”

Market vendor Bobby Chand adds that he had to throw out most of his watermelons on Monday as they have gone bad as well.

Vendors are hoping to earn a decent income in order for them to purchase enough produce to sell this weekend.