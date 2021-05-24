Some sites of interest in Labasa resume operation

The Ministry of Health has given the green light to several sites of interest in Labasa to resume operation.

Pinto Sawmill and Timber Yard, Shop n Save Supermarket and RC Manubhai are now open.

They were informed that all the primary contacts in their businesses have returned negative results on their swabbing tests.

They have been urged to follow strict COVID-19 procedures such as the compulsory wearing of masks, hand hygiene, use of CareFiji App, physical distancing and regular disinfection.

They have also been advised to follow protocols when engaging in loading and unloading of goods.

RB Patel Supermarket, Ashok Transport and Goodman Fielder remain closed as of today.



