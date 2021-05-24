Some manufacturing companies performing well

A few manufacturing companies that supply to overseas markets continue to bloom despite the impact of the pandemic on the industry.

However, this is not the same for the local market which has been struggling since the second wave began in April.

Textile Clothing and Footwear Council president, Mike Towler says some manufacturing companies have stopped trading.

“Well, there are companies that have a majority if not all of their business for the local market and a lot of them in the West so, therefore, relying on the tourism market so without a tourism market they don’t have a customer base. Some of them had to reduce hours down to two or three days a week to cater for some of the local market they still have.”

However, Towler says those manufacturing for overseas markets have been doing well.

“30 or 35 factories are relying upon exports, they are doing extremely well. My own factory is working six days a week, 64 hours where our staff are earning very good money and good overtime.”

Towler has 200 staff who are working overtime in order to meet the demand from their market.