Business

Some essential service providers under the radar

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 20, 2021 4:07 pm

The Consumer Council of Fiji says 32 percent of all complaints they received in the past month are against essential service providers.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil, says the complaints are against certain supermarkets, dairy shops and pharmacies for conditional selling and sale of expired products.

Shandil adds other complaints include exorbitant prices of Personal Protective Equipment.

“This is not acceptable especially during this trying times. While we recognize the effort that they keep the chain open during this difficult times but they should not use this to profiteer off the expense of our Fijians.”

She says those inflating prices to profit off of Fijians during this distressful situation only contributes to the socio-economic challenges being faced by many.

The Council’s CEO is calling on consumers to be vigilant and assertive whilst shopping.

