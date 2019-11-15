Some businesses may opt to shut down: Vinay Kumar

The Suva Retailers Association has expressed concern over the rising cost of doing business in the Central Business District.

Association President Vinay Kumar has warned that some operators may opt to shut down due to the mounting costs and stiff competition.

“The cost of running a business has gone up and there is a lot of factors to that. Fewer people are coming to town now because there are other shopping centers outside Suva town. The rents in Suva town are high which is basically the private sector thing and has nothing to do with the Government.”

Kumar adds that high rent is also a factor.

“Obviously if the business doesn’t pick up some businesses may consider moving out. Some businesses may also consider closing down because they won’t be able to sustain the loss.”

The Fiji Commerce and Employers federation carried out a survey recently to ascertain the status of businesses.

The Association says business confidence was low since last year however they are trying to have discussions with its members.