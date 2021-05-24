Some beef farmers failed the Ministry: Dr Reddy

The Agriculture Ministry reveals that they have spent a lot on beef cattle farming and a large number of farms have failed them.

Speaking during the handover of offer letters to beef farmers in the Western Division, Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says this is evident in the closure of the abattoir in Nakasi three days a week as they do not have animals to slaughter.

Dr.Reddy says they cannot continue to provide assistance to farmers who fail to help the Ministry expand the beef industry.

“We are hiring people full time and running that abattoir because animals are not coming, We want animals to go there and get slaughtered and then from there, beef meats coming to the supermarkets and to the hotels.”

Dr Reddy challenged beef farmers to work hard as the Ministry has initiatives in place to help support them.

The Ministry provided offer letters to 260 beef farmers in the Western Division to help them further expand their farming and they will monitor and provide further assistance based on their assessments.