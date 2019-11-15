Sofitel Resort to let 160 staff go while Pullman Resort lays off 220

160 staff at Sofitel Fiji Resort and Spa are expected to be made redundant next month.

This has been confirmed to FBC News by Director Human Resources Mereoni Gusuivalu as letters have been sent to the staff.

Gusuivalu says the resort has been forced to go down this road due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the tourism industry.

According to Gusuivalu, from yesterday they have been consulting staff regarding the redundancy process.

Gusuivalu says they want to ensure the process is transparent.

She adds the staff will also receive a redundancy package and will need to reapply when the resort opens.

Meanwhile, 220 staff of Pullman Nadi Bay Resort and Spa have also been temporarily laid off.

A few former staff have stated that since March they have been without jobs.

However they have praised the company for reassuring them that when the resort reopens they will be taken back without reapplying.

Sofitel Resort and Pullman Resort are both under the French multinational hospitality company Accor.