Business

Soccer player invests in Navua business

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 5:10 am

A veteran soccer player opened a new restaurant in Navua.

Patrick Wise has opened up a Chicken and Ice Cream Shack in Navua along the Queen’s Highway as he believes Navua is developing.

Wise always dreamed of owning a business in the locality where he grew up has invested his savings over the years to make his dream a reality.

The Shack is managed by his wife, Shirley Wise who travels from Cunningham in Suva to Navua daily.

Shirley Wise says the Shack is gaining popularity, especially among travelers along the highway.

“It was always Patrick’s dream, my husband to open up a business. We usually do Hibiscus and Showcase so when he got this place he was all into it so we opened it up

She says they invested a substantial amount of money in this new business venture.

 Wise adds that they have also employed five Fijians.

“Close to around $100,000 or more. The shop was already built so we just did the inside and got all our furniture and cooking stuff”

Wise says that, depending on the response from the public, they will decide on expanding the business.

 

 

