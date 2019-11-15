Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Snap's turnaround gets a boost as lockdown spurs usage

CNN
April 22, 2020 10:55 am
Snapchat's resurgence continues, with global lockdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak leading to a spike in usage. [Source: CNN]

Snapchat’s resurgence continues, with global lockdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak leading to a spike in usage.

The photo and video sharing app saw a 20% spike in daily active users in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, for a total of 229 million users, parent company Snap said Tuesday while announcing its first quarter earnings.

Snap’s (SNAP) stock surged around 20% in after-hours trading.

Article continues after advertisement

The company said the coronavirus outbreak has led to increased interaction between Snapchat users in recent weeks.

“Communication with friends increased by over 30% in the last week of March compared to the last week of January, with more than a 50% increase in some of the geographies that were most impacted,” it said.

The company also reported a 44% increase in revenue for the quarter, to $462 million, beating analyst expectations.

Snap’s promising performance comes as the global pandemic causes widespread uncertainty, particularly for the advertising that social networks like Snapchat depend on.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.