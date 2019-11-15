Snap's turnaround gets a boost as lockdown spurs usage

Snapchat’s resurgence continues, with global lockdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak leading to a spike in usage.

The photo and video sharing app saw a 20% spike in daily active users in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, for a total of 229 million users, parent company Snap said Tuesday while announcing its first quarter earnings.

Snap’s (SNAP) stock surged around 20% in after-hours trading.

The company said the coronavirus outbreak has led to increased interaction between Snapchat users in recent weeks.

“Communication with friends increased by over 30% in the last week of March compared to the last week of January, with more than a 50% increase in some of the geographies that were most impacted,” it said.

The company also reported a 44% increase in revenue for the quarter, to $462 million, beating analyst expectations.

Snap’s promising performance comes as the global pandemic causes widespread uncertainty, particularly for the advertising that social networks like Snapchat depend on.