Smith’s chutney business thrives

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 21, 2021 12:05 pm
49-year-old Sera Smith.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for many.

49-year-old Sera Smith says the hardships brought by the economic downturn made her think outside the box to earn income for her family.

Smith says the idea to make different types of dips and chutney came about during the lockdown period.

She came from Lautoka to sell her homemade product at the Gold FM ROC Market today.

“During COVID-19, this is where I started with this creativity of making chutney and dips, so the COVID-19 pandemic was what made me step into this business.”

Smith believes in a healthy lifestyle which is why most of her ingredients come from local fruits.

People from all walks of life flocked to the Roc Market at Carnarvon Street in Suva today to enjoy a wide variety of homemade food and also buy handmade jewellery, beauty products, and pot plants among other things.

