SMEs more adaptable in COVID-19 crisis

Small, micro businesses may have fared better than bigger enterprises during the Coronavirus crisis.

This is according to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport.

Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali says a number of businesses have been able to diversify and respond to the COVID-19 business needs, like garment factories switching to the production of Personal Protection Equipment and Face Masks.

“The advantage that micro and small businesses have is they are more flexible, more adaptable. It’s not to say they are not affected but they are able to adjust and adapt very quickly, change business lines, change business models. “

Ali says they are currently undertaking a comprehensive survey to analyze the impacts of COVID-19 on businesses in Fiji which will better inform government policies and also form part of their submission for the budget next month.