FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children's vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|
Business

SMEs get busy ahead of Christmas

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 12:20 pm

Small and Medium enterprises are grateful to have sales coming through with Christmas just around the corner.

NiuGrillz Owner, Sikipio Fihaki, says like many, they tried to keep business running as best as they could during the height COVID-19.

Fihaki adds that with the spike in business since the easing of restrictions, they are now hiring more staff to meet demand.

“Everything just started to work and come into play. Families starting to have their functions, Christmas parties, birthday parties, weddings, Everyone is just finding an excuse to meet up and to be out and about and we have been blessed here, we’ve been receiving a lot of orders, a lot of functions, a lot of parties and we are grateful that we are even part of that as well.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti, says a survey has found that most SME’s are using the busy time during this festive season to get back up and running.

Batiweti says this in turn provides jobs and investment in the economy.

