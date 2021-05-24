SMEs get busy ahead of Christmas

Small and Medium enterprises are grateful to have sales coming through with Christmas just around the corner.

NiuGrillz Owner, Sikipio Fihaki, says like many, they tried to keep business running as best as they could during the height COVID-19.

Fihaki adds that with the spike in business since the easing of restrictions, they are now hiring more staff to meet demand.

“Everything just started to work and come into play. Families starting to have their functions, Christmas parties, birthday parties, weddings, Everyone is just finding an excuse to meet up and to be out and about and we have been blessed here, we’ve been receiving a lot of orders, a lot of functions, a lot of parties and we are grateful that we are even part of that as well.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO, Kameli Batiweti, says a survey has found that most SME’s are using the busy time during this festive season to get back up and running.

Batiweti says this in turn provides jobs and investment in the economy.