SME’S face challenges in going digital

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 17, 2022 5:00 am
Fiji Chamber of Commerce president, Dr Nur Bano Ali.

Small and medium enterprises in Fiji need more assistance in transitioning towards a cashless society.

Fiji Chamber of Commerce president, Dr Nur Bano Ali says several SME’s have raised their frustration when it comes to clearing times for bank transactions.

“Money gets transferred into your bank account, and sometimes the banks take up to five days to clear it so you don’t have access to that money to be able to transact. So for a small business, it becomes a big problem.”

She says while the Fiji Chamber of Commerce encourages businesses to become digitized in its operations, it was also conscious of the challenges that some businesses, especially SMEs, face in delivering services to their customers.

